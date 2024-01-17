DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 17, 2024

Final list of candidates for general elections to be released once court cases are settled: ECP

Dawn.com | Irfan Sadozai Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 09:55pm

With polls merely three weeks away, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has yet to issue the final list of candidates for the February 8 general elections.

On Dec 15, the electoral watchdog issued the poll schedule, detailing the step-by-step procedures leading up to the poll day along with their dates.

As per the schedule, the ECP was to issue its final allocation of electoral symbols to candidates on Jan 13.

Election Schedule. — Source: ECP/X
Election Schedule. — Source: ECP/X

However, four days after the passage of the due date for the issuance of symbols, the commission has yet to issue the final list of candidates.

When contacted by Dawn.com, ECP spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider said that cases pertaining to the allocation of electoral symbols were currently being heard in court, leading to a delay in issuance of the final lists.

He said that the ECP would release the list as soon as the pending court cases were resolved.

The electoral watchdog had on Tuesday warned that the polls might have to be delayed if orders keep coming for changing the election symbols already allocated to candidates.

Without naming any specific court, the ECP had pointed out that election symbols were being changed through various forums.

Following the allotment of election symbols, the ECP said it had already ordered the printing of ballot papers to the three printing corporations and the printing work had started a day before.

“If the process of changing the election symbols continues in the same way, there is a fear of election delay, because the ballot papers will have to be reprinted for which time is already limited and on the other hand, the special paper available for the ballot papers will also be lost,” it had reasoned.

The commission had noted that there was over 33 per cent increase in the number of candidates for the upcoming general elections, as a total of 18,059 are in the run as compared to 11,700 candidates who contested the 2018 polls.

The ECP statement came after PPP Chai­r­­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari alleged that returning officers had allotted the wrong electoral symbols to his party’s candidates in Punjab “under pressure from the PML-N”.

A similar concern was raised by the party’s Punjab leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed who had alleged that the ECP had made the forthcoming polls controversial by denying the party’s electoral symbol to seven of its candidates.

Likewise, several independent candidates belonging to the PTI had challenged the decision of the returning officers to issue different election symbols to them, and made the ECP, returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) respondents in the petition

In the petition before the Peshawar High Court, former federal minister Shehryar Afridi, who is contesting elections on NA-35 Kohat, had petitioned the court against the allocation of the election symbol “bottle”.

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Electoral maturity
Updated 17 Jan, 2024

Electoral maturity

The language used by Maryam — and other politicians — has the potential to deepen existing divisions, sow mistrust and exacerbate tensions.
Against labour
17 Jan, 2024

Against labour

THE caretaker set-up’s decision to invoke the Pakistan Essential Service (Maintenance) Act, 1952, for prohibiting...
Torkham trade
17 Jan, 2024

Torkham trade

CLOSURES at Torkham — the key crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan — have become all too frequent. In the...
On your mark
Updated 16 Jan, 2024

On your mark

No candidate should fear appearing in public and putting their agenda before the people. Much damage has been done. No more should be allowed.
Representation matters
16 Jan, 2024

Representation matters

THE ECP’s recent directive to political parties, mandating at least 5pc representation of women candidates on...
Hundred days of hell
16 Jan, 2024

Hundred days of hell

A HUNDRED days have passed since Israel launched its grotesque assault on Gaza, a blood-soaked rampage in which...