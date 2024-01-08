5 cops martyred in blast near police van in KP’s Bajaur

Five police officials were martyred and 27 people were injured on Monday in a blast near a police van in the Mamund tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, officials said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kashif Zulfiqar confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com.

Dr Wazir Khan Safi, the medical superintendent at Khar District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), said that 12 out of the wounded were being treated at the hospital while 10 others seriously injured had been referred to a Peshawar medical facility.

According to Bajaur police spokesperson Israr Ahmed, the officials were on their way to provide security to polio teams as a vaccination campaign was under way in the region.

However, Malakand Division Commissioner Saqib Raza said the polio campaign in the area had now been suspended as a result. He added that seriously injured people would be taken to Peshawar via a helicopter and that the area had been cordoned off.

According to a Rescue 1122 statement, rescue teams in Mohmand and Lower Dir districts were also put on “alert”.

Condemnations

In a statement, caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah condemned the blast and expressed his grief on the “martyrdom of police officials”.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded, CM Shah directed the district administration to ensure the provision of timely aid to them.

“The police morale would not be defeated by such cowardly incidents,” the chief minister asserted.

Highlighting that the KP police have given “eternal sacrifices” to protect the public’s lives and properties, CM Shah said the nation saluted them. He vowed to provide “every possible support” to the bereaved families.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives.

In a post on social media platform X, the NA’s account quoted him as saying that the public was standing with the police.

Former climate change minister Sherry Rehman expressed her “heartfelt” sympathies to the families of the deceased.

“The terrorists have not only attacked the police but also our children’s health,” she said in a post on social media platform X.

The minister asserted that attacks on security teams providing security to polio teams “would not be tolerated under any circumstances”. “The miscreants do not want complete eradication of polio from this country,” Rehman stated.