Polio drive targeting over 7.4m children begins in KP

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the caretaker chief minister on health Dr Riaz Anwar on Friday inaugurated the first “National Immunisation Days” of the current year at the provincial level saying the government is committed to eradicating polio from the region.

“Despite challenges, the government will continue its course with re-invigorated spirit for delivering its promise to ensure a healthier and safer future for the children of the country,” Dr Anwar said during a special ceremony held at the Police Services Hospital here to inaugurate the polio campaign.

He said despite weather challenges, anti-polio teams were committed to reaching every household with eligible children to ensure their vaccination in every campaign.

The aide to the chief minister said comprehensive preparations for the five-day polio campaign to be conducted in two phases had been completed at the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

He said the campaign slated to formally begin on Jan 8 was meant to vaccinate all children up to the age of five against polio.

Dr Anwar called for the support and cooperation of parents and community members for the elimination of the infectious disease.

He said the anti-polio campaign would begin in Lakki Marwat and Upper and Lower South Waziristan districts on Jan 15.

“We are committed to freeing society from polio,” he said.

Deputy coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre Zeeshan Khan, who was also in attendance during the ceremony, said over 7.4 million children in the province would receive anti-polio drops during the campaign.

He said in order to ensure the success of the campaign, a total of 31,505 trained polio workers had been organised into teams, including 28,049 mobile teams, 1,964 fixed teams, 1,321 transit teams, and 171 roaming teams.

Mr Khan also said 7,151 “area in charges” had been appointed for the effective monitoring of the vaccination campaign.

He said around 50,000 security personnel had been deployed for the protection of polio teams during the campaign.

The ceremony was also attended by Pakistan Paediatric Association KP president Dr Syed Bawar Shah, the World Health Organisation’s team lead in the province, Dr Sarfaraz Khan, and relevant officials.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024