Fire destroys around 60 huts under Karachi’s Teen Hatti bridge

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 5, 2024 Updated January 5, 2024 10:25am

KARACHI: A huge fire destroyed around 60 huts under the Teen Hatti bridge on Thursday evening, police and rescue services officials said. No one was hurt in the incident.

SHO Aslam Bhatti of the Supermarket police station said that the fire erupted in the huts at Teen Hatti and engulfed 50-60 huts under the bridge.

He said the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. However, he opined that the fire could be a result of some human error.

Director General of Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Dr Abid Shaikh told Dawn that the blaze erupted at around 6pm.

Initially, one fire tender was sent, but later realising the gravity of the situation, more fire tenders were called to put out the fire.

Dr Shaikh said 11 fire tenders managed to control the fire after hectic efforts. Cooling process was under way till late in the evening.

He said firefighters faced problems in getting into to the affected area as there was no easy access to it.

He estimated that over 40 huts were destroyed.

Meanwhile, a police officer, who wished not to be named, said that mostly drug addicts lived under the Teen Hatti bridge.

The officer alleged that a drug den being operated by a woman, was also running under the bridge.

