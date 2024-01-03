DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2024

Only 15pc of Israelis want Netanyahu to keep job

Reuters Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 07:09am

JERUSALEM: Only 15 per cent of Israelis want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay in office after the Gaza crisis subsides, though many more still support his strategy in the Palestinian enclave, according to a poll published on Tuesday.

Netanyahu has said such intense military pressure is also vital to ensure that the remaining 129 prisoners still held in Gaza are returned after around 100 were freed in late November in a swap deal also involving hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

In the poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), 56 per cent of those questioned said continuing the military offensive was the best way to recover the prisoners, while 24 per cent thought a swap deal including the release of thousands more Palestinian prisoners from Israel’s jails would be best.

But a mere 15 per cent want Netanyahu to be prime minister once the crisis is over, the poll showed. His political rival and present cabinet partner, centrist Benny Gantz, garnered support from 23 per cent of interviewees.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism surge
03 Jan, 2024

Terrorism surge

WHILE Pakistan’s leadership remains almost exclusively occupied in political machinations, militants and terrorist...
Rising inflation
03 Jan, 2024

Rising inflation

IT is becoming difficult to put the inflation genie back into the bottle. New price data from the Pakistan Bureau of...
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 03 Jan, 2024

Conduct unbecoming

Baloch protesters are exercising their fundamental right to peacefully demand answers and justice.
SBP’s projections
02 Jan, 2024

SBP’s projections

This year is going to be a defining one for Pakistan’s future trajectory.
Covid resurgence?
02 Jan, 2024

Covid resurgence?

AS the global community grapples with the possible resurgence of Covid-19, driven by the newly identified JN.1...
Tourism numbers
02 Jan, 2024

Tourism numbers

SOME encouraging numbers have emerged with regard to Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism potential. The regional government...