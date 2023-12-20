2 cops injured in blast at ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s Lahore home: police

Two policemen were injured in a blast at former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s Lahore residence on Wednesday, according to the police.

Media channels reported that the explosion had taken place in the garage. Photos of a damaged black car were also aired on TV.

A statement from the Punjab police said provincial police chief Dr Usman Anwar had taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from Lahore’s capital city police officer.

He also directed that the injured cops be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

“The ex-CJP’s family members are completely safe,” the Punjab police statement said, adding that the Punjab IG had directed for the incident to be investigated from all aspects and senior police officials were present on the scene.

The statement also said that Constable Amir and Constable Khurram sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Justice Nisar was a judge of the apex court since Feb 18, 2010. Before that, he was a judge of the Lahore High Court.

Before being appointed as a judge, he was a member of the Supreme Court Bar Associa­tion and Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA). He was elected as secretary general of the LHCBA in 1991.

He was elevated as the judge of the high court on May 22, 1998, and of the Supreme Court on Feb 18, 2010.

Justice Nisar was sworn in as the top judge on Dec 31, 2016 and hanged his robes on Jan 17, 2019.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.