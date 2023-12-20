DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2023

Rawalpindi police refute reports of firing on accountability judge Mohammad Bashir’s vehicle

Tahir Naseer Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 07:51pm

Rawalpindi police on Wednesday refuted media reports claiming that accountability judge Mohammad Bashir’s vehicle had been fired at.

Earlier, some TV channels had reported that the judge was unhurt after his vehicle was fired at within the limits of the Airport police station. However, Rawalpindi police spokesperson Sajjadul Hassan told Dawn.com that the force had not received information about any such incident.

He said an individual had fired gunshots in the air near PAF Chowk. He said the suspect had stepped out of his own car after having an argument with his family, before firing in the air.

The police spokesperson said that officials had immediately arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect. Hassan said the suspect was taken to the Airport police station where legal proceedings were initiated against him.

“The youth is addicted to ice (meth),” the police spokesperson said, adding that he was also under the influence during the time of his arrest.

“The matter concerns aerial firing by a suspect after an argument with his family and is not a case of firing at some important individual,” the spokesperson said.

Judge Bashir is the longest-serving judge of the accountability court of Islamabad and is attaining the age of superannuation next year. He has presided over several high-profile cases concerning the country’s top political leadership.

He had convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in the Avenfield reference in 2018. The judge is also presiding over the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases against ex-premier Imran Khan.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...
Balanced ballots
Updated 19 Dec, 2023

Balanced ballots

As we approach future elections, the narrowing of this electoral gender gap marks an important milestone.
Balochistan’s wounds
19 Dec, 2023

Balochistan’s wounds

THE state’s usual response to grievances from Balochistan is either to ignore them, or crack down on those raising...
Internet freedom
19 Dec, 2023

Internet freedom

THE hour has come for officialdom to recognise that its actions are beginning to remind citizens of police states....