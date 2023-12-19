DAWN.COM Logo

Teenager jailed for molesting, filming friend naked in Taxila

Our Correspondent Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 10:21am

TAXILA: A local court in Attock sentenced a teenager convict to two years in prison on Monday, besides imposing a fine amounting to Rs50,000 for molesting and filming his friend naked within the limits of Pindigheb Police Station in 2022.

According to the first information report (FIR), the convict, Mohammad Aftab, was 15-year-old at the time when he molested and recorded his friend naked through his cell phone on Nov 26, 2022.

The accused was arrested by the police, and during the proceedings, the prosecution contended that substantial evidence was found on record that connected Aftab to the crime.

Subsequently, additional session judge Pindigheb Mohammad Qamaruz Zaman Bhatti sentenced Aftab to two years imprisonment while imposing a fine of Rs50,000.

Meanwhile, a local court in Attock imprisoned Mohammad Safdar and Mohammad Ashraf to nine years imprisonment each for stealing crude oil by puncturing the main supply line of the local oil field near Khoar. Besides, a fine amounting to Rs 0.6 million each was imposed on them.

In the meantime, four people were held for jubilant firing in the marriage ceremony of Waqar in Bhallar Jogi village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Monday.

Moreover, two stolen vehicles were recovered by the Attock police in two different incidents through the Police E-App, and three suspects were arrested.

According to the police spokesman, Attock Saddar police, during the checking of vehicles at Akhori check post, seized a Suzuki van that was stolen from Police Station Saddar Rawalpindi and arrested one suspect.

While Jand Police seized an oil tanker that was stolen within the limits of Shahzad Town police station and arrested two suspects,.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2023

