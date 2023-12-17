DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 17, 2023

Lawmakers, rights activists urge US Senate to confirm Adeel Mangi as judge

Our Correspondent Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 08:03am

Adeel Mangi
Adeel Mangi

WASHINGTON: The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a coalition of major rights groups in America, is urging the US Senate to swiftly confirm Adeel A. Mangi and other judicial nominees.

In a landmark nomination last month, President Joe Biden put forward Mr Mangi, a Harvard- and Oxford-trained lawyer, for the position of a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. If confirmed, Mr Mangi would make history as the first Muslim American to serve on a federal appellate court in the US.

Maya Wiley, the conference’s president and CEO, emphasised the importance of diversity in the judiciary and hailed Mr Mangi’s potential confirmation as a historic milestone.

In a statement released after Mr Mangi faced hostile questioning at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Ms Wiley said America needed Muslim judges. “This diversity matters for strengthening trust in our judiciary — and we celebrate these long overdue milestones,” she wrote.

Biden’s first Muslim-American nominee for federal court faces hostile questioning

A prominent legal expert and law professor Carl Tobias also criticised the Republican scrutiny of Mr Mangi as unwarranted and unrealistic, noting that Mr Mangi faced some of the sharpest criticism among Biden administration’s judicial appointments.

“This is a milestone we should have reached many years ago,” said Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey while introducing Mr Mangi to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

“With nearly 3.5 million Muslims in the US and just over 320,000 Muslims in New Jersey alone, our Muslim communities have waited far too long for better representation in our democracy,” Senator Menendez said in his opening remarks.

But even this forceful introduction could not prevent some Republican lawmakers from targeting Mr Mangi for his religion.

“Do you believe that Jews are colonial settlers in Israel?” Republican Senator Tom Cotton asked Mr Mangi. Ted Cruz, another Republican, grilled Mr Mangi on Hamas. “Do you condemn the atrocities of Hamas terrorists?” he asked.

Later, Senator Cotton tweeted, repeating his objection to Mr Mangi’s nomination. “I asked President Biden’s judicial nominee, Adeel Mangi, whether Jews are ’colonial settlers in Israel. He refused to answer the question,” he wrote. “It’s unacceptable this is the type of judge the Biden administration nominates.”

This unusual line of questioning, focusing on geopolitics rather than legal qualifications, sparked allegations of treachery and raised concerns about religious bias.

Democratic senators voiced disappointment in the questions posed by Republicans, emphasising that Muslim Americans often face repeated inquiries about condemning anti-Semitism and terrorism, which they found insulting and unfortunate.

Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee advi­sed the lawmakers to focus on the accomplishments and professional experience of the nominees.

Another New Jersey senator, Cory Booker, said that Mr Mangi “moved me… with his reflections on the beautiful tapestry that is America. He is more than worthy of the profound responsibility of serving on our judiciary”.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Effective CT plan
17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

THE state has failed to evolve an effective counterterrorism strategy to deal with the resurgent militant threat,...
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...
Polls on track
16 Dec, 2023

Polls on track

No excuses should be provided by any side to justify further postponement of polls
Hidden trials
16 Dec, 2023

Hidden trials

THE special court hearing the high-profile cipher case has accepted a plea from the prosecution seeking in camera...
Battling trafficking
16 Dec, 2023

Battling trafficking

THE currency of human bondage, known as human trafficking, is the false promise of a better life through employment...