Juve miss chance to go top after Genoa draw

Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez fouls Federico Chiesa of Juventus to concede a penalty during their Serie A match at the Luigi Ferraris stadium.—AFP

GENOA: Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa as Federico Chiesa’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Albert Gudmundsson after the break, leaving the visitors a point off top spot in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are second on 37 points behind Inter Milan, who visit Lazio on Sunday. Genoa are 14th with 16 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

“It’s not easy to play against Genoa,” Allegri told Mediaset after his team extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches. “We have to grow in scoring because this is the only way we can stay at the top of the table. We needed more calmness and brightness.

“When you have to kill the opponent, it has to be done, when you have important chances, you have to score, but it’s an important point that continues the positive streak and the performance made me happy.”

Juventus made a strong start and Chiesa wasted a big chance midway through the first half when he fired over from close range.

But the Italy international was given the chance to make amends just five minutes later from the penalty spot after a foul by goalkeeper Josep Martinez and Chiesa made no mistake.

Juve were caught out less than three minutes into the second period though as Icelandic forward Gudmundsson chested and volleyed home from seven yards out after a fine Genoa move.

The visitors struggled to break down their opponents but saw a golden opportunity to snatch all three points come and go in the 89th minute.

A corner found its way to Bremer, but the Brazilian centre-back could only divert the ball towards goal with his knee and Martinez made an excellent save to tip the ball over the bar.

“We have to improve, sometimes we get caught up in the frenzy. There have always been things to improve, not only today,” Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli told DAZN.

“We conceded a goal that we usually don’t concede, these things can happen, but then you have to react. Opportunities must be seized. We have to take the leap of scoring more and closing out games.”

“There’s regret, we wanted to come here and win. Now we have to work for Frosinone [in the next game]. We have the same hunger as always. The spirit is the right one to move forward.”

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023