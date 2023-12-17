DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 17, 2023

Shami ruled out of South Africa Tests

Reuters Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 05:41am

NEW DELHI: India seamer Mohammed Shami will not play in two Test matches against South Africa while bowler Deepak Chahar has withdrawn from the ODI series, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Shami, whose last Test appearance came during India’s World Test Championship final loss to Australia in June, had been picked in the squad for the two Tests subject to him passing a fitness test.

“Mohammed Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness has not been cleared by the BCCI medical team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Deepak Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency. The men’s selection committee has named Akash Deep as his replacement.”

India’s tour of South Africa began with a three-match T20 International series, which ended level after the first game was abandoned due to rain. They will play three ODIs between Dec 17-21, before the first Test begins on Dec. 26 in Pretoria, with the second on Jan 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

The BCCI added that batter Shreyas Iyer would only play the first of the three ODIs against South Africa, before joining the Test squad.

ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (captain), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Effective CT plan
Updated 17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

It should not be forgotten that many of those involved in acts of terrorism are locals.
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...
Polls on track
16 Dec, 2023

Polls on track

No excuses should be provided by any side to justify further postponement of polls
Hidden trials
16 Dec, 2023

Hidden trials

THE special court hearing the high-profile cipher case has accepted a plea from the prosecution seeking in camera...
Battling trafficking
16 Dec, 2023

Battling trafficking

THE currency of human bondage, known as human trafficking, is the false promise of a better life through employment...