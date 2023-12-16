COAS, UN chief Guterres ‘discuss Kashmir, Afghanistan’

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir met UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on Friday and conveyed Pakistan’s concerns over the situation in Indian-held Kashmir and Afghanistan, diplomatic sources told Dawn.

Pakistan is particularly concerned about the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to endorse the merger of occupied Kashmir and wants the UN to fulfil its pledge to enable Kashmiris to decide their future through a plebiscite.

Pakistan has also been alarmed by a sudden increase in militant attacks and is seeking international support to end the “cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan”.

In a separate statement issued in Washington, former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad also referred to this as “a crisis in relations bet­ween Pakistan and Afgha­nis­tan”.

Gen Munir arrives in New York after talks with US officials in Washington

The COAS flew to New York from Washington early Friday after concluding the initial round of discussions with top US officials in Washington.

He will now proceed to Tampa, Florida, for talks with General Michael E. Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement about the meetings said the COAS engaged with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense General Lloyd J. Austin, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer, and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown.

The discussions delved into bilateral interests, global and regional security concerns, and ongoing conflicts. Both parties expressed a mutual commitment to sustained engagement, aiming to explore potential avenues for collaboration in pursuit of shared interests.

Notably, counter-terrorism cooperation and defence collaboration emerged as focal points during these high-level talks, with an emphasis on increasing interaction and broadening the scope of beneficial engagements.

Gen Munir specifically highlighted the need to address the Kashmir issue in accordance with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The ISPR statement reflected a consensus on these critical matters and a shared commitment to resolving them through diplomatic means.

Gen Munir engaged with overseas Pakistanis in a reception hosted by the Pakistan Embassy. Commending their positive role in contributing to Pakistan’s progress and development, he urged the diaspora to invest through the Special Investment Facilitation Council. Additionally, he highlighted the United States as Pakistan’s largest export market, dispelling rumours about visa issues and detentions.

As the COAS concludes the initial leg of his visit, the diplomatic landscape between Pakistan and the US appears poised for enhanced collaboration.The discussions have not only solidified bilateral ties but have also laid the groundwork for continued dialogue on pressing regional and global issues.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2023