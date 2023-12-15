PPP, PML-N accuse PTI of delaying polls after LHC ruling on appointment of ROs and DROs

The PPP and PML-N on Friday accused the PTI of trying to delay general elections, a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) paused a training session for returning officers and district returning officers — an exercise without which polls on Feb 8 could be in trouble.

The ECP’s move came in response to a Lahore High Court order suspending the electoral watchdog’s notification regarding the appointment of ROs and DROs from the bureaucracy.

The high court order, which was issued on a petition submitted by the PTI, seemingly brought the electoral process to a standstill, causing widespread concern among political parties — including the petitioner PTI — regarding general elections which are slated for Feb 8 next year.

While announcing the verdict, LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had referred the PTI petition to the chief justice with a request to constitute a larger bench to decide the matter.

In its petition in the high court, the PTI had contested the appointments of bureaucrats to act as DROs and ROs for the upcoming general elections and sought the appointment of officials from the lower judiciary for the poll exercise.

Following the development, the ECP’s announcement of the election schedule, which was expected this week, now seems to be in limbo.

Earlier, an ECP official told Dawn that the announcement of the schedule depended on the final verdict in the case related to the appointment of DROs and ROs.

“The ROs are the ones who issue public notices inviting nominations and also receive and scrutinise nomination papers. An election schedule cannot be issued in the absence of ROs,” he had said. “In fact, it is the job of the ROs to implement the schedule,” the ECP official explained.

The official said the appointment of ROs was made as per the law, as he expressed surprise over the court ruling, which came on late Wednesday night. He had claimed that the judiciary, not the ECP, would be responsible in case elections were delayed.

In a statement issued today, PPP leader and former federal minister Sherry Rehman said rumours of a delay in elections had started doing the rounds after the LHC announced its decision on the PTI petition.

“Due to the order, the ECP suspended its training sessions for ROs and DRO,” she noted, alleging that PTI’s “double standards” had delayed the release of the election schedule. “Who is responsible for this?” Rehman asked.

“The PTI has once again tried to derail the electoral process,” the PPP leader claimed. “This reflects their undemocratic and apolitical mindset. It is clear that the PTI does not want elections to be held in the country.”

Rehman reiterated that the PPP was fully prepared for polls and expressed hope that the judiciary would resolve the matter soon.

In a separate statement issued later, the PPP announced that it would file a plea in the LHC seeking to become a party in the case.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party had decided to approach the LHC to ensure the timely conduct of elections on Feb 8.

“PML-N will be a party in the larger bench hearing the appeal against the LHC’s decision regarding ROs,” she wrote on X, adding that the party’s legal team had begun preparing a petition in this regard.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had accused the PTI of “conspiring to sabotage election” in the country. “This proves that they can see their future, they can see defeat in polls and to save themselves from this defeat, they are trying to delay the elections,” he claimed.

Iqbal demanded that elections should be held on time to bring the country out of uncertainty. He called the PTI petition in LHC a “suicide attack”, claiming that its purpose was to delay polls.

“We won’t let the PTI run away from elections,” he asserted. “We urge the ECP and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take all necessary actions needed to hold elections on time,” Iqbal added.

