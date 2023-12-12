DAWN.COM Logo

MQM election preparations starts in Punjab today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 06:50am

RAWALPINDI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will officially start preparations for elections in Punjab from Tuesday (today) in Lahore.

On December 9, an eight-member parliamentary board was formed under the chairmanship of Zahid Malik, joint in-charge of MQM’s inter-provincial organising committee.

The first meeting of the board to issue party tickets for the seats of national and provincial assemblies in Punjab has been called on Tuesday in Lahore.

The board includes MQM-P Punjab President Abid Gujjar, the party’s central Punjab president, Shaheen Anwar Gilani, Upper Punjab president Mateen Khan and South Punjab president Ayaz Ali Sheikh.

The party’s senior vice presidents Azhar Qureshi and Agha Jani, and secretary general Punjab Karamat Ali Shaikh are also members of the parliamentary board.

Zahid Malik has stated that the parliamentary board will select the candidates for the national and provincial assemblies from Punjab while the preliminary meeting of the board will be held at MQM’s Punjab House on Tuesday (today). Besides, the parliamentary board will visit South, North, and Central Punjab.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2023

