Today's Paper | November 22, 2023

Imran’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat appointed PTI senior vice president

Dawn.com Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 06:32pm

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a member of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s legal team, was appointed a senior vice president of the party on Wednesday.

The party’s official account shared the notification for Marwat’s appointment, which was signed by Secretary General Omar Ayub, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The party said that the lawyer had been appointed senior vice president “with immediate effect”.

Marwat said his new responsibilities would motivate him to work harder. “I am indebted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his trust in me,” he said.

Earlier this year, PTI leaders Qasim Suri, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Saifullah Abro were also appointed senior vice presidents.

It should be noted that Marwat represented the PTI chief in the Toshakhana trial. He became close to Imran when he launched a tirade against trial court judge Humayun Dilawar during the proceedings of the trial and was subsequently added to the PTI core committee.

In October, a case was registered against Marwat on allegations of instigating the public against state institutions through social media. The charges against him fell under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Separately, former Punjab MPA Seemabia Tahir was appointed the PTI president for north Punjab.

Expressing gratitude for the appointment, she said: “With the help of Allah and the cooperation of the organisational leaders, I will try my best to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to me by the leaders and fulfil their trust.”

