‘Mehngai League’ to face defeat in election: Bilawal

MITHI: In a renewed attack on political rivals PTI and PML-N, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said the people disappointed by the policies of Mehngai League and Tehreek-i-Inteshar, which caused a sharp rise in inflation and unrest in the country, would surprise these parties in Feb 8 elections.

Addressing a jalsa in Mithi, the headquarters of Tharparkar district, the PPP chairman said when voted to power, the PPP would introduce Mazdoor Card to help mitigate the sufferings of citizens.

He said that the PPP couldn’t start the election campaign, as the Election Com­mission of Pakistan has not released poll’s schedule, but looking at the passion of the people, he could foresee that on February 8, his party will win.

He added if Asif Ali Zardari could get a prime minister of the opposition party elected within weeks of hard work, his indefatigable efforts could ensure that the next chief ministers and a prime minister were jiyalas.

He said his manifesto was the same as that of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and the slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makaan’ is much more relevant and needed this day than in the 1970s and 80s.

Vows to introduce Mazdoor card just like Benazir card

Mr Bhutto-Zardari added Tharparkar was part of PPP’s manifesto along with other key points for the 2024 elections. “Tharparkar is the manifesto of PPP, Tharparkar is the narrative of PPP, Tharparkar is the performance of PPP,” he said, in reference to the development work carried out by the Sindh government at the grassroots level.

The initiatives of PPP’s provincial government changed the infrastructure of the district from a barren and inaccessible desert region to a model of best road network in Pakistan, he said, adding that the Thar Coal project was a dream of his mother which was turned into a reality by ex-president Zardari during his term.

He said 20,000 locals got employment with the activation of just one block of Thar Coal, adding that as the project progresses, local people would get more employment opportunities.

About the economic challenges faced by Pakistan, the PPP chairman said the solution lies only with the PPP.

“We will double salaries in five years. We will fight against the inflation,” the PPP chairman said.

Just like Benazir Income Support Programme, the next PPP government would issue Hari Card and Mazdoor

Card for the welfare and uplift of labourers and peasants across Pakistan, Mr Bhutto-Zardari pledged.

No to ‘selected rule’

The PPP chairman said people would not accept any conspiracy and ‘selected rule’ this time, adding that people would have a choice of two or three parties during the election.

He added voters would surprise those who pin their hopes on certain quarters for victory instead of the people.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said on the one hand, there is PTI whose leadership was allegedly responsible for the attacks on state institutions on May 9, and on the other hand were those friends [PML-N leaders] who had started copying PTI.

People would give a befitting reply to both the parties on Feb 8, he claimed.

“Insha’Allah, on February 8, we will defeat the Mehngai League, if you are with us,” he said, adding that this time people would surprise them by ensuring the victory of PPP to establish “people’s rule” in Pakistan.

He said that on a visit to India, he had spoken about former MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, who belongs to the Hindu community and won the previous elections on a general seat of the National Assembly from Tharparkar. He said that both Muslims and Hindus had voted for Dr Malani in the previous election.

The PPP chairman, with his party leaders, later went to the Malani House where they participated in Diwali celebrations. Besides Dr Malani, Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Gianchand Tharani, Sa­­m­­­tra Manjiani, Senator Kirshna Kolhi, Ka­­­­mla Bheel, Dost Ali Rahimoon, Faqeer Sher Mohmmmad Bilalani, Nandlal Mala­­hi and other PPP leaders were also present.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2023