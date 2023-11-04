DAWN.COM Logo

Fraudster indicted for fake Facebook account of LHC CJ

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 10:33am

LAHORE: A session court on Friday indicted a man on charges of defrauding public by creating a fake Facebook account of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Roshan Ali Mir under the cybercrime law.

A prosecutor told the court that the accused created a fake Facebook ID in the name of the chief justice and blackmailed lawyers and several government officers. He said the accused lured women with job offers and extorted thousands of rupees from them.

The accused denied the charges against him and Additional District & Session Judge Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti summoned the prosecution witnesses for testimony on Nov 8.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023

