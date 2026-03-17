Punjab University extends last date for online admission forms

LAHORE: THE Punjab University department of examinations has extended the last date for submission of online admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts, Science and Commerce (ADP) Part-I & Part-II annual examinations 2026, as well as BA Hearing Impaired annual examination 2026.

According to the details, candidates can now submit their online admission forms with a single fee until March 31.

The schedule applies to regular, late college, private, and candidates applying for improvement of division.

It is pertinent to mention that admissions for Part-I are only open to candidates who have supply papers and valid remaining chances, while fresh candidates will not be allowed to appear in Part-I.

This schedule is also open for those candidates who appeared in Associate Degree in Arts/Science and Commerce Part-I & Part II supplementary examination 2025.

No admission forms will be accepted by hand or by post.

All candidates are required to submit their admission forms only through the online system.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026