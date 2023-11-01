Raza Rabbani terms passage of four-month Punjab budget unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday rejected as unconstitutional the passage of the budget by caretaker Punjab government for the next four months.

Speaking in the Senate before resumption of discussion on the Palestine issue, he said the Punjab Assembly was dissolved in January this year when the financial year 2022-33 was continuing.

He said the caretaker Punjab government in June approved budgetary allocation for four months. He said that it was the first and only such approval the caretaker government was allowed under Article 126 of the Constitution and hence the recently approved budget for another four months was a sheer violation of the Constitution.

Mr Rabbani said that a similar violation was being committed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government as well, which had already approved a four-month budget. “…when the provincial assembly stands dissolved, the provincial government may authorise its expenditure from the provincial consolidated fund in respect of the estimated expenditure for a period not exceeding four months in any financial year,” he said while citing the relevant law.

Senators condemn Israeli bombing of Gaza

The PPP leader said it meant the new expenditures approved by the Punjab caretaker government and the one already approved or to be approved by the Khyber Pakuntkhwa set-up were unconstitutional as these governments couldn’t approve the budget for second time.

Mr Rabbani said that in case of a constitutional violation, a snowball effect of more such violations takes place and the first was that the elections were to be held within 90 days under Article 224 of the Constitution.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the election date, warning that another major constitutional violation would take place if elections were not held around somewhere in the end of January, as otherwise half of the Senate would become dysfunctional on March 12.

Gaza situation

Vice-President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Sherry Rehman, while taking part in discussion on the escalating tensions in Gaza, said: “The actions taken by Israel in Gaza amount to a form of state-sponsored terrorism, not terrorism by non-state actors.”

Senator Rehman said that the ongoing war in Gaza would continue, and its footprints would gradually spread elsewhere, leaving an indelible scar on the global politics.

“What went on in Palestine, will not remain confined to Palestine,” she emphasised, clarifying that she did not advocate for spread of any form of terrorism, but when people are denied their right to life due to their ethnicity, such conflicts are likely to persist.

Taking part in the debate on the Gaza situation, Quratulain Marri said that recently the United Nations held voting on a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which was supported by 120 members while 14 voted against it and 45 abstained from voting, and those who abstained, are reminded about Desmond Tutu, who had said that “if you are neutral in a situation of injustice, then you have chosen the side of the oppressor”.

She asked the neutral countries to remove this guise of neutrality and oppose openly and see mass demonstrations in their own countries against barbarism of Israel against the people of Palestine.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed highlighted Pakistan’s historical commitment to the Palestine cause.

Quoting the legacy of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Senator Syed underscored the strong solidarity between Pakistan and Palestine, drawing the attention to the deep-rooted historical connections between the two nations.

Senator Syed emphasised the importance of recognising legitimate Palestinian political organisation, Hamas, and its significant role in representing the Palestinian people.

Referring to Israel’s recent bombing of hospitals in Gaza, Senator Syed condemned these actions as war crimes and called for an immediate cessation of such heinous acts.

Criticising the role of certain Western countries, Senator Hussain urged an end to their double standards and hypocritical policies, highlighting the need for a unified global stance against Israeli aggression against the innocent people of Palestine.

Senator Dilawar Khan emphasised the need for increased support and aid to the Palestinian people. Senator Mohsin Aziz proposed a one-month salary donation from senators to assist the distressed people of Gaza.

Zarqa Suharwady said that Israel wanted to wipe out Palestinians to execute its plan of making greater Israel in the Middle East.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2023