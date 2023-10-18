BNP-M to stage long march against Wadh tension on 22nd

QUETTA: The Baloc­histan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has announced it will organise a long march from Wadh to Quetta on Oct 22, which will be led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the BNP-M president, to protest against the tense situation in Wadh.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, central leaders of BNP-Mengal said that party leaders, workers and supporters from Khuzdar, Surab, Panjgur, Turbat, Noshki, Kharan, Naseer­abad, Jaffarabad and Quetta will take part in the long march from Wadh to Quetta.

At the conclusion of the long march, they said, a public meeting will be held at Hockey Stadium in Quetta at 4pm on Oct 22.

They said the situation in Wadh has worsened over the last few months, but the government has failed to provide protection to the people.

The BNP-M leaders claimed that this is happening because the BNP-M has highlighted Balochistan’s real issues in the parliament and never compromised on the legitimate rights of the province.

“The apex committee has made one-sided decisions and the State seems determined to protect just one person,” they said, adding that the BNP-M would never leave the people of Balochistan alone.

They said there is a culture of killing political workers in Balochistan and the BNP-M has lost 100 of its workers.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2023