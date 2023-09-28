DAWN.COM Logo

Protests across Balochistan over growing Wadh tensions

Saleem Shahid | Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published September 28, 2023 Updated September 28, 2023 09:38am
QUETTA: Activists of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal hold a protest demonstration outside the press club on Wednesday.—PPI
QUETTA/KHUZDAR: Hundreds of workers and supporters of the Baloch­istan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in various parts of the province organised protest gatherings and conducted marches in response to the party’s call, expressing their concerns about the tense situation in Wadh on Wednesday.

Party supporters assembled outside the Quetta Press Club, brandishing party flags, signs, and banners displaying their demands and expressing concerns about the Wadh situation. Earlier, they marched along various streets in Quetta.

Leading the protest march were BNP-M’s Secretary General, Waja Jahanzeb Baloch, along with former federal minister Agha Hassan Baloch, Ghulam Nabi Marri, and other leaders. The participants criticised the government and the local administration in Khuzdar.

While addressing the rallies, leaders expressed concerns over the Wadh situation. They held the government responsible for failing to respond to the actions of the armed forces, which had led to the displacement of families. The leaders claimed the government was planning an operation in Wadh similar to Dera Bugti.

BNP-M leaders further alleged that from the outset, Balochistan has been subjected to the influence of death squads, leading to heightened tensions. They announced that a shutter-down strike is scheduled for Sept 30, and a wheel-jam strike will take place on Oct 7 in the province.

The rallies were also held in Khuzdar, Kal­at, Noshki, Lasbela, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Panj­gur, Turbat, Kohlu and Loralai.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders Abdul Rauf Mengal and Shafiqur Rehman Sa­­soli, while addressing a press conference in Khuz­dar re­­g­retted that the is­­sue of Balochistan has always been addressed through the use of force instead of negotiations.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2023

