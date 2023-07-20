DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2023

Tense calm prevails in Balochistan’s Wadh after armed clash

Saleem Shahid Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 10:07am

QUETTA: A heavy exchange of fire took place between two armed groups in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday evening, suspending all kinds of traffic on the highway linking Quetta with Karachi.

Officials said the gun battle started between the armed men of BNP-Mengal President Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Mir Shafiq Mengal at around 6pm during which both sides used heavy weapons.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, while confirming the armed clash, said gunfire continued for over two hours between the two rival groups. “Rockets and heavy weapons were used in the clash,” he told Dawn, adding that firing stopped after the Khuzdar administration held negotiations with the elders of both groups.

“We have no information about any casualties so far,” the minister said, adding that the Khuzdar administration was holding negotiations with Sardar Akhtar Mengal and elders from the other side. He said security forces were dispatched to Wadh for deployment to avert further clashes.

“The government will not tolerate such a situation,” he said, adding that the situation is now under control.

Meanwhile, the rival groups agreed to a temporary ceasefire till Thursday morning after negotiations with Kalat Division Commissioner Dawood Khilji, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner retired Captain Jamil Baloch and senior police officials.

“Efforts are under way for a permanent ceasefire between the two armed groups and more talks are being held,” a senior official told Dawn. However, he said armed men were still sitting in the trenches.

Nawab Aslam Raisani, chief of Sarawan tribes, has established contact with Akhtar Mengal, Sharif Mengal and other tribal elders, asking both sides to show restraint. “Both sides should resolve the issue through reconciliation and according to the tribal custom,” he said.

According to reports, markets and other areas in Wadh town were completely closed and people were stuck in their houses. Though firing has stopped, the situation is very tense as armed men from both sides were present in their trenches.

Traffic on Khuzdar-Karachi Highway was suspended and BNP-Mengal workers and supporters blocked roads in Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Bela, Hub and other towns as a mark of protest.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF report
Updated 20 Jul, 2023

IMF report

A longer-term IMF programme seems inevitable for next govt to resolve structural challenges.
A new INDIA?
20 Jul, 2023

A new INDIA?

AFTER nearly a decade of BJP-led rule, disparate opposition parties in India have decided to bury the hatchet and ...
Turning back migrants
20 Jul, 2023

Turning back migrants

THE inhumane and deeply problematic migration legislation that for months has passed between the UK parliament’s...
Census & polls
Updated 19 Jul, 2023

Census & polls

The only way out of the current quagmire is for free and fair polls to be held on time.
New political party
19 Jul, 2023

New political party

IT is a sorry farce. With the powers that be bent on making the situation difficult for Imran Khan and his PTI, new...
Trilateral rail link
19 Jul, 2023

Trilateral rail link

PAKISTAN has long been striving for greater surface connectivity via rail and road routes to boost trade, tourism ...