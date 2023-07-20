Tense calm prevails in Balochistan’s Wadh after armed clash

QUETTA: A heavy exchange of fire took place between two armed groups in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday evening, suspending all kinds of traffic on the highway linking Quetta with Karachi.

Officials said the gun battle started between the armed men of BNP-Mengal President Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Mir Shafiq Mengal at around 6pm during which both sides used heavy weapons.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, while confirming the armed clash, said gunfire continued for over two hours between the two rival groups. “Rockets and heavy weapons were used in the clash,” he told Dawn, adding that firing stopped after the Khuzdar administration held negotiations with the elders of both groups.

“We have no information about any casualties so far,” the minister said, adding that the Khuzdar administration was holding negotiations with Sardar Akhtar Mengal and elders from the other side. He said security forces were dispatched to Wadh for deployment to avert further clashes.

“The government will not tolerate such a situation,” he said, adding that the situation is now under control.

Meanwhile, the rival groups agreed to a temporary ceasefire till Thursday morning after negotiations with Kalat Division Commissioner Dawood Khilji, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner retired Captain Jamil Baloch and senior police officials.

“Efforts are under way for a permanent ceasefire between the two armed groups and more talks are being held,” a senior official told Dawn. However, he said armed men were still sitting in the trenches.

Nawab Aslam Raisani, chief of Sarawan tribes, has established contact with Akhtar Mengal, Sharif Mengal and other tribal elders, asking both sides to show restraint. “Both sides should resolve the issue through reconciliation and according to the tribal custom,” he said.

According to reports, markets and other areas in Wadh town were completely closed and people were stuck in their houses. Though firing has stopped, the situation is very tense as armed men from both sides were present in their trenches.

Traffic on Khuzdar-Karachi Highway was suspended and BNP-Mengal workers and supporters blocked roads in Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Bela, Hub and other towns as a mark of protest.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023