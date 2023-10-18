DAWN.COM Logo

Guns fall silent in Wadh as rival armed groups vacate trenches

Saleem Shahid Published October 18, 2023

QUETTA: Two rival groups of the Mengal tribe involved in armed clashes in the Wadh of Khuzdar district for past several weeks have finally vacated their trenches, which were later occupied law enforcement personnel deployed there by the administration, on Tuesday.

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki confirmed the development, as the trenches were vacated after the provincial apex committee in its last week meeting had given them a four-day ultimatum.

Officials in Wadh said the control of the vacated trenches have been taken by the security forces which were deployed by the administration. “Police, Levies and personnel of Frontier Corps have occupied the trenches vacated by the rival armed group,” said a senior district administration official.

Talking to Dawn, district officials said both groups withdrew their armed men from the trenches before the end of the deadline.

They claimed normality had returned to the throbbing Wadh town after the ceasefire and withdrawal of armed men who had been sitting in the trenches with heavy weapons, including machine guns, rocket launchers and mortar shells.

Life remained suspended in Wadh town and surrounding areas for past two months as all bazaars, shops, businesses and shopping centres remained closed and people in large numbers relocated to Khuzdar, Hub, and Quetta due to the intermittent gun battles, which had claimed 10 lives and left at least 18 people including bus passengers injured.

During these gunfights, government offices, educational institutions, including college and schools, also remained closed as buildings of some offices and schools were damaged by mortar shells and rockets.

Officials said traffic on the Quetta-Karachi highway was also plying without any hurdle, after the trenches were vacated. Bazaars and shopping centres also began opening in Wadh as people were witnessed sitting at the tea stalls, showing the return of normalcy in the town.

However, Wadh town residents said: “All business centres and shops have not opened so far, as traders and people running these businesses went to other areas. Complete restoration of businesses will take a few more days.”

Heavy contingent of police and FC were patrolling Wadh town to meet any untoward incident.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2023

