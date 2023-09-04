DAWN.COM Logo

Sidra leads Pakistan to T20 series win over South Africa

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 10:32am
KARACHI: Pakistan women put up a show of immense intent to outclass South Africa in the second Twenty20 International to seal the three-match series 2-0 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Pursuing a target of 151, the hosts attacked from the very start of their innings, with opener Sidra Amin leading the charge.

Although Sidra was cleaned up by spinner Delmi Tucker in the 15th over in her 61-run knock with Pakistan needing 49 runs to win, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz (31) finished off the game clinically to give the side a seven-wicket win.

Having arrived at the cre­ase after Bismah Mar­oof (27) had departed, Mune­eba sho­wed her range of shots, hitting 26 off 15 balls.

Bismah was unmoved by Sidra’s dismissal and kept the run-rate maintained with Aliya further accelerating it with a couple of fours and as many sixes.

The duo’s innings took Pakistan over the line with five balls to spare.

Earlier, South African captain Laura Wolvaardt (41 off 34, six fours) and fellow opener Tazmin Brits (46 off 48, two fours and six) helped the visitors to 150-3 after Pakistan elected to field first. First drop Marizanne Kapp hit 26 before getting run out.

Scores in brief:

SOUTH AFRICA 150-3 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 41, Tazmin Brits 46; Sadia Iqbal 1-22); PAKISTAN 156-3 in 19.1 overs (Sidra Amin 61, Aliya Riaz 31; Nonkululeko Miaba 2-20).

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2023

