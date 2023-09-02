Aliya cameo sees Pakistan down South Africa in thriller

South African batter Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the first Women’s Twenty20 International against Pakistan at the National Stadium on Friday.—Tahir Jamal/White Star

KARACHI: A cameo by Aliya Riaz led Pakistan women to a thrilling five-wicket win over South Africa in the first fixture of the three-match Twenty20 International series here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

The veteran all-rounder scored 27 crucial runs off 25 balls to take the hosts over the line on the very last ball of the match, chasing down a target of 151 set by the visitors.

Pakistan had cruised towards the target despite losing opener Shawaal Zulfiqar to medium pacer Marizanne Kapp in the fourth over, thanks to a 30-run partnership Sidra Ameen (33 off 31, five fours) and Bismah Maroof (37 off 30, four fours).

The collaboration, however, was ended when Sidra got run out in the ninth over and the incoming Nida Dar, the Pakistan captain, met the same fate less than two overs later, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother at 66-3.

Former skipper Bismah continued to keep Pakistan’s pursuit stable with an 18-ball 34-run knock with Aliya, but departed with the side needing 51 runs to win in less than seven overs.

The responsibility was now on Aliya’s shoulders, who stitched 43-run stand with the Muneeba Ali (19 off 17, one four), who was run out. Pakistan needed eight runs in the final over, in which Aliya stole two singles and hit a four to win the match for her team.

Earlier, South African openers, captain Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 38, six fours) and Tazmin Brits (78 off 64, nine fours and six), got the visitors off to a flying start after they were put into bat by Pakistan.

The duo put up 85 for the first wicket before first drop Kapp contributed a quickfire 19 off 13 to help South Africa post 150-3.

Scores in brief:

SOUTH AFRICA 150-3 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 78, Laura Wolvaardt 44; Nashra Sandhu 1-20); PAKISTAN 151-5 in 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 37, Sidra Ameen 33; Marizanne Kapp 1-24).

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023