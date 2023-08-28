DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2023

Indonesian school shaves 14 girls’ hair over teacher’s hijab complaint

AFP Published August 28, 2023 Updated August 28, 2023 03:37pm

A school on Indonesia’s main island has partially shaved the heads of more than a dozen girls, its headmaster said on Monday, after they were accused of wearing their Islamic hijab headscarves incorrectly.

Activists say Muslim and non-Muslim girls have been forced for years to wear a hijab in conservative parts of the nation of 270 million people, which moved in 2021 to ban schools from such mandatory dress codes.

An unidentified teacher at state-owned junior high school SMPN 1 in the East Java town of Lamongan partially shaved the hair of 14 Muslim girls last Wednesday, headmaster Harto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said.

Harto said the school had apologised and the teacher had been suspended. He said the schoolgirls did not wear inner caps under their headscarves, leaving their fringes visible.

“There is no obligation for female students to wear hijab, but they were advised to wear the inner caps for neat appearance,” Harto told AFP.

“We apologised to the parents and after mediation, we reached a common understanding.” The school has promised it would provide students with psychological assistance, he said.

Rights groups called for the teacher to be sacked.

“The Lamongan case is probably the most intimidating ever in Indonesia,” Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

“No teachers who have cut their students’ hair have ever been sanctioned.

The education office in Lamongan should sanction this teacher, at least removing her from the school and assigning psychologists to deal with the trauma among the victims.“

The group said in a 2021 report that some schoolgirls have had their hijabs cut if not worn correctly, while others have had marks penalised or faced expulsion for not wearing hijabs.

The headscarf issue grabbed headlines in 2021 after a Christian student in West Sumatra was pressured to wear a hijab in a case officials described as the “tip of the iceberg”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The PPP stirs
Updated 28 Aug, 2023

The PPP stirs

Was Aitzaz Ahsan there to bring the bitter rivals together, if only for the sake of upholding the Constitution?
Aiyar’s observations
28 Aug, 2023

Aiyar’s observations

IN the current toxic atmosphere that prevails in the subcontinent, it is rare, particularly in India, to hear voices...
A life cut short
28 Aug, 2023

A life cut short

THE tragic death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Surrey has put a spotlight on both Pakistan and the UK, where...
Flashpoint now
Updated 27 Aug, 2023

Flashpoint now

The increasing price of electricity is essentially a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments are to blame.
Danish proposal
27 Aug, 2023

Danish proposal

A STRING of copycat burnings of the Holy Quran in various European states over the past several months by...
Deadly journey
27 Aug, 2023

Deadly journey

A RECENTLY released Human Rights Watch report makes shocking claims about deadly force used by Saudi border guards...