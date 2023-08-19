Punjab govt says rescue efforts under way as flood ‘unprecedented in 35 years’ hits Sutlej river

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that rescue efforts were under way after a flood “unprecedented in 35 years” was reported in the Sutlej river.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), the river is at an “extremely high flood level” at Ganda Singh Wala and will remain at this critical state.

It said River Sutlej at Sulemanki Headworks is anticipated to attain a “high to very high flood level” at the Sulemanki Headworks in the next 24 hours. Similarly, the Islam Headworks is expected to witness a high flood level from Aug 22 onwards.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) today, Naqvi said “278,000 cusecs of water” is rushing near the Ganda Singh border in Kasur and the government was closely monitoring the situation.

The water, he continued, was discharged from the Indian side.

“Visited flood-affected areas and relief camps today. Appreciation for district Administration, Rescue 1122, Police, and Irrigation teams for their 24/7 efforts over the past 3 days.

“This flood is unprecedented in 35 years, but our teams are on the ground, dedicated to securing and helping our people. Insha Allah, we’ll get through this together,” the chief minister added.

Separately, in a media talk in Lahore later in the day, Naqvi said 10 to 12ft floodwater had entered several villages in Kasur and 6,500 people had been evacuated from affected villages in the last 24 hours.

“We will, if we have to, forcefully evacuate people from the villages under threat to prevent any loss of life,” he stated, adding that Section 144 had been imposed in the area.

Naqvi further said that the Lahore commissioner and officials of the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were overviewing the rescue operation at the site.

India to release water till Aug 21: PDMA

In a statement issued today, Punjab PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said there were reports that India would keep releasing water in Pakistan on a daily basis until Aug 21.

It asked all the departments to remain on high alert.

According to the authority, settlements near the River Sutlej were being evacuated and essentials such as food, shelter and medicines were being provided to the people.

It vowed that the authorities would take all measures to prevent losses from the floods, stressing that protecting human lives was the utmost priority. The PDMA also instructed the administration to remove encroachments located in the passage of the rivers.

It further stated that there was a ban on bathing in rivers and streams.

Earlier on Friday, the authority had issued a letter to deputy commissioners of districts along the Sutlej to broadcast announcements through mosques in rural areas adjoining rivers and canals to raise awareness.

The administrations were instructed to announce on public address systems of mosques regarding the flood situation to inform local communities, ensuring effective dissemination of information at the grassroots level.

The PDMA added that continuous reinforcement is being provided to discourage crossing rivers and nullahs and there was a need to limit the movement of snakes and other dangerous animals to ensure public safety.

It urged the public to cooperate with the administration to prevent potential human and property losses.