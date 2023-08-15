Interim PM Kakar says continuity of economic policies will be ensured

Newly sworn-in caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Tuesday that the interim setup under him would ensure the continuity of economic policies and further improve them.

Kakar, who took oath as the eighth interim prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, emphasised this while chairing a meeting at the PM House in Islamabad where he was given a detailed briefing on the country’s economic situation, steps needed for economic stability and reforms in the power sector.

He took the government’s reins from PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, who led a ruling coalition during his tenure in the centre. During the 16-month tenure of his government, the country struggled on the economic front following a pro-longed delay in an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package, rupee depreciation after a cap on the dollar rate and dwindling foreign reserves.

Curbs were also placed on imports to shrink the current account and trade deficit, and in its last days, the then-government introduced the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) — a body aimed at providing a single-window interface to potential investors.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, Kakar specifically spoke about the SIFC at today’s meeting.

“Enhancement of foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council is among the top priorities of the caretaker setup,” the PMO statement quoted Kakar as saying.

He added that work on public welfare projects would continue and the interim government would ensure the provision of international quality facilities in the health and education sectors.

In addition, the interim premier issued directives to accelerate the ongoing reforms in the power sector and ordered the strict implementation of measures for increasing tax revenues.

He said the caretaker government would concentrate on “deregulation and responsible autonomy” for further improvement of the economy and expressed the resolve to focus the interim setup’s “energies on economic reforms”.

Kakar also sought detailed reports regarding ongoing reforms in all sectors.

Prominent officials attended the meeting, including the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the secretaries of finance and power divisions and the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had last month vowed to ensure that the caretaker government would “continue with our policies” to achieve “consistent progress”.

“The government would ensure that the caretaker government carried forward the policies of the national interest to achieve consistent progress,” Shehbaz had said, adding, “I will ensure that the caretakers will continue our policies.”