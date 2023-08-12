Establishment of Kakar as caretaker PM — analysts, politicians weigh in whether good choice or bad

The selection of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan came as a surprise, given his relatively low-profile and unexpected candidacy for the role.

He was named that interim PM earlier today as talks on the matter concluded between outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz, who ceased to be the opposition leader in the National Assembly following Kakar’s selection.

Kakar and his cabinet will run the government until a national election is held and the winner can secure a parliamentary majority and select a new prime minister.

The incoming caretaker government’s responsibilities will also include assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding general elections according to the law.

How will Kakar fare in fulfilling the responsibilities as the interim PM is yet to be seen, but here’s what analysts, journalists, and politicians have to say.

‘Some good news after a long time’

Former information minister and ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was optimistic after Kakar’s selections, saying that he was an “honest, educated and modest” Pakistani.

“After a long time, some good news has come for Pakistan. May God be your supporter and bless this decision for Pakistan,” he said on X.

‘Cooperation not confrontation’

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Ali Zafar said Kakar is an “intelligent, articulate [and] reasonable man”.

“[He] believes in politics of cooperation not confrontation: has always well represented the interests of Balochistan [sic]. Wish him the best,” he tweeted.

Not much political weight — good or bad?

Another senior political analyst Hasan Askari Rizvi told AFP that the BAP senator “has a limited political career and not much weight in Pakistani politics”, but that could work in his favour.

“This can be an advantage because he has no strong affiliation with the major political parties,” he said.

“But the disadvantage is that being a lightweight politician he may find it difficult to cope with the problems he’s going to face without the active support of the military establishment,” Askari added.

Separately, Bloomberg quoted Rizvi as saying that Kakar’s true test would be whether he follows the International Monetary Fund’s approach and conducts inclusive elections involving all political parties.

‘Close to establishment’

Analyst Ayesha Siddiqa points out that Kakar has done courses at the National Defence University — formerly the military’s war college — which in her opinion signifies that he will be close to the establishment.

“It seems that the establishment has struck and they have found somebody who will be watching over their interests rather than that of politicians,” she told AFP.

‘Establishment got its wish’

Columnist Niaz Murtaza termed Kakar’s selection for the interim premier’s slot a “bad choice”, highlighting his “closeness” to the military establishment.

“Kakar is close to Pindi (a euphemism used for the military establishment) and is an active member of a party that will be competing in the next elections.

“He doesn’t bring much to the table on economy, security, foreign affairs and is not even a political heavyweight. Clearly, the establishment got its wish,” Murtaza wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Transparent polls a tall order’

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla congratulated Kakar on assuming the role of caretaker prime minister but at the same time said ensuring transparent elections would be a tall order for him.

“We hope Anwaarul Haq Kakar will discharge his duties in accordance with the Constitution and legal provisions,” he said, adding that his selection had come during a demanding period.

“Ensuring equitable and transparent elections will pose a substantial challenge for the new interim PM. We expect the premier will fulfil his responsibilities with the utmost diligence,” he said while speaking to Dawn.com.

Meanwhile, another PPP leader, Faisal Karim Kundi hoped that the election commission would conduct free and fair elections with Kakar leading the government.

Differing reactions from PPP leaders

However, PPP’s Khursheed Shah’s reaction to Kakar’s selection gave the impression that the party had some reservations over the choice.

“We were not aware that Anwaarul Haq’s name will be finalised, and it would have been better if another person was selected for the post,” Shah said in a statement

He added that “Anwaarul Haq Kakar would be remembered if he succeeds in ensuring transparent elections”.

The impression was dispelled by PPP leader Shazia Marri, who said upon being approached by Dawn.com that the PPP had entrusted Shehbaz Sharif with recommending the name of the caretaker premier.

Kundi reiterated Marri’s statement when asked for a comment on the matter.

