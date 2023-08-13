President Alvi grants 180-day remission to elderly, juvenile prisoners ahead of Independence Day

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved a remission of 180 days for prisoners who have been sentenced to life imprisonment, are above the age of 65 if they are males and 60 if they are females, and have spent one-third of the duration of their sentence in jail.

However, the remission which has been granted on the occasion of the Independence Day, will also cover all those prisoners who are below the age of 18 and have spent a third of their sentence in jail, a statement issued by the Presidency said on Saturday.

The statement added, the remission would not apply to those were convicted of espionage and anti-state activities, murder, rape, robbery and dacoity, kidnapping, terrorism, financial crimes and causing losses to the national exchequer.

According to the statement, the remission has been granted under Article 45 of the Constitution, which says “the President of Pakistan has power to grant pardon, reprieve and respite, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or other authority”.