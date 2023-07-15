DAWN.COM Logo

South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20 as over 1,000 evacuated

Reuters Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 02:42pm
A vehicle makes its way through a flooded area caused by heavy rain in Cheongju, South Korea on July 15. — Reuters
A general view shows landslide caused by torrential rain in Yecheon, South Korea on July 15. — Reuters
Some 24 people have died, 10 were missing and thousands were evacuated in South Korea as of Saturday, Yonhap news agency said citing various regional governments, as a third day of torrential rains caused landslides and the overflow of a dam.

As of 11am (2am GMT), 1,567 people had been evacuated nationwide, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, as water overtopped the dam in North Chungcheong province on Saturday morning.

Local governments’ evacuation orders covered more than 7,000 people at various times, according to provincial authorities.

The tally is expected to rise as more heavy rain is expected on the Korean peninsula on Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasted.

Korea Railroad Corp said it was halting all slow trains and some bullet trains, while other bullet trains might be delayed due to slower operation, as landslides, track flooding and falling rocks threatened safety.

South Korean emergency workers search for survivors after a landslide hit a small village in Yecheon on July 15. — AFP
A slow train derailed late on Friday when a landslide threw earth and sand over tracks in North Chungcheong province, the transport ministry said.

The engineer was injured, but no passengers were on board.

In a meeting with government agencies on Saturday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for the military to actively join in rescue activities, working with government officials to mobilise equipment and manpower.

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

