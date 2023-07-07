PM Shehbaz urges nation to protest against Holy Quran’s desecration as country observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called upon the nation to record their protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran as the nation observes “Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran” [Quran Sanctity Day].

The premier’s remarks come after a man desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital Stockholm last month, resulting in strong condemnation from several Muslim states, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the European Union, Pope Francis and the Swedish government as well, among others.

A day ago, a joint session of the Parliament also passed a resolution urging Sweden to take “appropriate steps” against the perpetrators involved in the desecration.

Meanwhile, protests have also been taking place during the past week across the country, including by political parties, lawyers and the Christian community.

In a tweet today, Shehbaz said, “When it comes to the [matter of] Quran, the [entire] nation is united. The entire Muslim ummah is disturbed by the incident in Sweden.”

He further said the nation will unite to protest to “express their feelings and emotions over the disheartening incident”, adding that after the Friday afternoon prayers, “all classes of Pakistani Muslims will raise the flag of the Holy Quran’s honour and record their peaceful protest”.

“Quran is in our hearts. The Quran is not only a recitation for us but a guideline for living,” Shehbaz said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took to Twitter, noting that the desecration was “another example of the rising Islamophobic mindset that seeks to dehumanise and denigrate our faith”.

He called the act a “blatant provocation to try [to] inflame sentiments and undermine Islam as a religion of peace, tolerance and acceptance”.

Bilawal asserted that Pakistan will be raising the issue at the urgent debate of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which will be held on July 11 in Geneva, on behalf of the OIC group.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman voiced similar concerns, saying that the incident “not just dehumanises our religion but also deliberately seeks to provoke Muslim sentiment”.

Meanwhile, state-run Radio Pakistan reported that people belonging to different walks of life will take part in peaceful nationwide protests.

Yesterday, addressing the parliament, the prime minister had said, “I am trying to reach out to the secretary general of the United Nations to call a meeting of all the Muslim leaders in which condemnations would be issued.”

While noting that Sweden had condemned the incident, Shehbaz had raised the question that the country should clear its position on why the incident took place at all.

The premier had termed the incident to be a part of a “conspiracy to create rifts between Christians and Muslims”.

Earlier the same day, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan had raised the issue of the desecration with the Swedish charge d’affaires in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan had reported.

Separately, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer had been reported as saying that the government was examining whether it could make desecration of the Holy Quran or other holy books on fire illegal, as recent incidents have damaged Sweden’s security.