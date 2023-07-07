Four die as jeep plunges into Torghar ravine

— Dawn

MANSEHRA: Four people, including a woman, were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries when a jeep carrying passengers plunged into a deep ravine in Shahgay area of Torghar on Wednesday night.

The jeep was on its way to the Kalash area from Shahgai when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn on the bumpy road.

Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the civil hospital Judbah after retrieving them from the gorge.

The doctors pronounced Akbar Zaman (driver), Mohammad Jamal, Obaidullah and wife of Sartaj dead.

The injured, who were identified as Aisa Bibi, Asghar Zaman, Aysha Bibi, Mohammad Khan, Khapal Khawa Bibi and Kashmala Bibi, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad, where their condition was stated to be critical.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2023