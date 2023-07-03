DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 03, 2023

West Indies’ decline a long time coming, says Brathwaite

Reuters Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 10:39am

HARARE: Former West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite said the team had reached their lowest point after failing to qualify for the 50-overs World Cup for the first time, but signs of their decline have been evident for a while now.

The two-times champions suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe on Saturday to miss out on the showpiece event, which will be held in India from Oct. 5.

West Indies have no points from their three games in the Super Six stage and cannot overhaul Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, who have six points each from their three fixtures.

“It has been a long time coming,” Brathwaite, a key member of the team’s Twenty20 World Cup success in 2016, said in quotes published on the International Cricket Council’s website. “Obviously, another format, T20, missed out (on the Super 12 stage) as well last year. So in white-ball cricket, there have been troubles in the past.

“I think this is the lowest you can go.”

Pace great Ian Bishop said the team’s problems predated the current group of players.

“We haven’t played consistently good one-day international cricket against the top nations for perhaps a decade,” Bishop told cricket website ESPNCricinfo.

“I know there has been some introspection that has been taking place in the Caribbean. But what this does is, it says that we are at a few seconds to 12, and we need all hands on board to get the representation back to where it needs to be.”

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Restoring faith
Updated 03 Jul, 2023

Restoring faith

Our parliament resembles a battleground for the uncouth, not a platform for reasoned debate.
Power crisis
03 Jul, 2023

Power crisis

EVEN with IMF funds almost in hand, Pakistan’s worsening blackouts continue to signal economic distress. Signs are...
Heritage economy
03 Jul, 2023

Heritage economy

THE tide may be turning on Sindh’s syncretic heritage. But its fortunes will be difficult to change if decades of...
Relief, for now
Updated 02 Jul, 2023

Relief, for now

If Pakistan follows the IMF programme, it can unblock financing and easily secure debt rollovers to shore up its foreign currency stocks.
Terminal decline
02 Jul, 2023

Terminal decline

PLANS to restructure the national flag carrier have seen umpteenth aborted takeoffs. That, of course, is not to say...
Football foibles
02 Jul, 2023

Football foibles

THE deficiencies have been exposed. Our national football team losing all six matches they played in June ...