3 soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published June 11, 2023 Updated June 11, 2023 11:39am
<p>This combo photo shows Subedar Asghar Ali (right), Sepoy Naseem Khan (middle) and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman. — ISPR</p>

Three soldiers were martyred during a gun battle with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in Miran Shah on the night of June 9/10.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell while four terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the statement said.

It added that 40-year-old Subedar Asghar Ali, 26-year-old Sepoy Naseem Khan and 22-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Zaman were martyred during the “intense exchange of fire”.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, a soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in the Ladha area of South Waziristan. Separately, two soldiers were martyred while two militants were killed during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan.

