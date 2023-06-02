DAWN.COM Logo

Two soldiers martyred in attack near Pak-Iran border

Saleem Shahid Published June 2, 2023 Updated June 2, 2023 07:00am

QUETTA: Two soldiers were martyred in an armed attack at a security checkpoint close to the border with Iran in Kech district, according to the military’s media wing.

The attack took place in the Singwan area at the Pak-Iran border on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists, armed with heavy weapons, opened fire at the checkpoint.

The security personnel “responded gallantly” and successfully pushed back the terrorists.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq, 34, from Dera Ghazi Khan and Sepoy Inayatullah, 27, from Jhal Magsi.

ISPR added that a sanitisation operation has been launched in the area to eradicate any remaining militants.

Iranian authorities have also been contacted to thwart any attempt by militants to escape into the neighbouring country.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace and stability all along the borders in Balochistan,” ISPR said.

Condemnation

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack and expressed profound grief over the loss of lives.

In a statement, the chief minister paid homage to the martyred soldiers. He also reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism.

Mr Sanaullah assured the nation that the armed forces were fully capable of countering any threat to the safety and security of the country, according to APP.

Volatile border

There have been several attacks on security personnel positioned along the border in recent months. Some attacks, Pakistani officials claimed, were launched from Iranian territory.

In April, four soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack along the border in the Jalgai sector of Balochistan’s Kech district.

An ISPR press release after the attack stated that “terrorists operating from the Iranian side” had attacked a routine border patrol.

In a similar attack in January, four security personnel were martyred in the Chukab sector of Panjgur district.

Following the attack, the FO urged Iran to “ensure a th­or­­ough investigation of the matter and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Earlier this year, AFP reported that Pakistan was mulling seeking help from Kabul and Tehran for act­ion against militants as the cou­n­­­­try witnessed a rise in terror attacks.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2023

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

