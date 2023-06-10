JIT sought to probe murder of SC lawyer

QUETTA: Former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Amanullah Kanrani has demanded formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission for investigating the murder of senior SC lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was killed just a day before the hearing of his petition seeking action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said several questions had been raised over the murder of Mr Shar and an investigation through a JIT or a judicial commission, headed by a judge of the high court, was needed to find out real motives behind his murder. “The real murderers must be exposed and brought to justice,” Mr Kanrani demanded.

He said Mr Shar, like Allama Iqbal, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Hussain Shaheed Soharwardi, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other lawyers and leaders, fought for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law and sought action against the PTI leader and “appointed me as his lawyer in the case”.

Mr Kanrani said that during the hearing of Mr Shar’s constitutional petition on May 29, the additional attorney general had sought a week’s time to file the reply.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023