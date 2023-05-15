DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2023

Ishaq Dar announces 12-rupee cut in petrol prices

Dawn.com Published May 15, 2023 Updated May 15, 2023 11:27pm
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar makes an important announcement to the nation on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar makes an important announcement to the nation on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Monday that the price of petrol was being cut by Rs12 and diesel by Rs30 per litre for the next fortnight.

In a televised address, he said: “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sahib and his government try to provide maximum relief to the public on the basis of prices in the international market.

“Hence, after 12pm tonight, for the next 15 days, petrol prices are being reduced by Rs12 and the new price of petrol will now be Rs270,” Dar said.

The minister said diesel will now cost Rs258 after a deduction of Rs30. Kerosene oil will now cost Rs164.07 after an Rs12 decrease and the price of light diesel oil will be reduced by Rs12 to Rs152.68 per litre.

Dar also requested transporters and other departments that use diesel to forward the relief to the public in the form of lower fares, so that every segment of the economy could benefit from the development.

The government had previously kept the price of petrol unchanged on April 30 and had slashed the price of high-speed diesel by Rs5 per litre.

Last month, Pakistan’s overall oil sales plunged 47 per cent year-over-year to 1.171 million tonnes, while the total sales shrank by 24pc to 13.970m tonnes in the July-April period of FY23.

Analysts had attributed the fall in sales to a massive drop in furnace oil and diesel sales.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining remittances
Updated 15 May, 2023

Declining remittances

Every dollar saved is worth the effort because the foreign exchange crunch is pulling the economy apart.
The long Nakba
15 May, 2023

The long Nakba

THIS year, Israel celebrates 75 years as a nation state. But for the Palestinian people, there is little to ...
Dacoits on the rampage
15 May, 2023

Dacoits on the rampage

A REPORT in this newspaper recently laid bare the entrenched network and criminal activities of dacoits in Sindh’s...
Asia Cup woes
14 May, 2023

Asia Cup woes

IT’S a last ditch effort by the Pakistan Cricket Board to keep in the country a few matches of the Asia Cup that...
Forking paths
Updated 14 May, 2023

Forking paths

If Pakistan had a Doomsday Clock, it would be reading sixty seconds to midnight.
Creating hurdles
14 May, 2023

Creating hurdles

A COUNTRY that doesn’t plan ahead always finds itself in trouble. In Pakistan’s case, we’ve made multiple ...