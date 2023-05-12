DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 12, 2023

Rupee strengthens to 285.75 against dollar

Talqeen Zubairi Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 01:22pm

The rupee made a sharp recovery of 4.4 per cent against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, staging a remarkable recovery having lost almost 3pc of its value yesterday.

The PKR was trading at Rs285.75 per dollar around noon, gaining Rs13.18 from yesterday’s close of Rs298.93.

Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) Chairperson Malik Bostan said the local currency had appreciated over hopes that the political situation would improve after the Supreme Court decision terming Imran Khan’s arrest unlawful.

He said the court decision could end the ongoing political unrest, paving the way for the government and the opposition to reach a consensus through dialogue.

Yesterday, the rupee had fallen 2.9pc, or Rs8.71, from its previous close of Rs290.22.

After yesterday’s steep devaluation, there was a consensus in the financial market that the fall of the rupee against the dollar was not solely the direct outcome of the deteriorating political situation. Instead, it was widely believed that large payments from Pakistan allowed the dollar to gain strength.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined by $74m to $4.38bn for the week ending on May 5, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The total reserves of the country were down by $53m to $9.99bn. Commercial banks’ reserves, however, recorded a paltry rise of $21m to $5.6bn during the week.

More to follow.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deus ex machina
Updated 12 May, 2023

Deus ex machina

Imran Khan must ensure that his supporters and sympathisers do not get into any further confrontation with the state.
Internet blackout
Updated 12 May, 2023

Internet blackout

In the future, wholesale blockades of the internet must be ruled out.
Troubled waters
12 May, 2023

Troubled waters

THE most helpless, poor and frequent casualty of India and Pakistan’s extended antagonism are the fishermen who...
What next?
Updated 11 May, 2023

What next?

There is little that is democratic about the manner in which the govt has chosen to act against PTI.
Shady deal
11 May, 2023

Shady deal

THE elephant in the room cannot, and should not, be ignored. At the heart of the multibillion-rupee Al-Qadir Trust...
Digital backslide
Updated 11 May, 2023

Digital backslide

A COUNTRYWIDE mobile internet and social media shutdown, ostensibly to quell unrest in the wake of PTI protests...