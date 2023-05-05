DAWN.COM Logo

DHA residents in Karachi protest water and power shortage

Imtiaz Ali Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 10:57pm
<p>DHA residents stage a protest in Karachi on May 5. — Photo by author</p>

DHA residents stage a protest in Karachi on May 5. — Photo by author

Defence Housing Authority (DHA) residents on Friday staged a protest on the main road of Khayaban-i-Hafiz near the Saudi consulate in Karachi against power and water shortage, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that the protest staged by residents of the city’s Gizri area disrupted traffic.

He said the residents protesting power outages and lack of water burned tyres that resulted in traffic being suspended.

SSP Raza added that police engaged the protesters for talks to clear the blocked roads.

Separately, Karachi’s traffic police said in a statement that the protest began around 3:47pm and concluded around 5pm.

While the protest was under way, both tracks of Khayaban-i-Hafiz remained closed and traffic was diverted to Khayaban-i-Jabal and Khayaban-i-Shamsheer, the statement added.

