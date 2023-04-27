By-poll for seat vacated by AJK ex-PM Ilyas on June 8

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Kashmir Election Commission on Wednesday fixed June 8 as the date for a by-election in the constituency of former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

According to a notification, candidates could submit their nominations for in LA-15, Bagh-II seat by 4pm on May 10.

After scrutiny, the list of valid candidates would be published while appeals against rejection of nominations could be filed before the election tribunal by 2pm on May 15.

Candidates could withdraw their nominations before 2pm on May 18, and the final list of candidates with election symbols would be published on May 19.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the election commission asked the intending candidates to submit details of their movable and immovable assets on the prescribed form before filing nominations.

Mr Ilyas was disqualified by the AJK high court on April 11 under contempt of court charges, following which he was unseated by the commission.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2023