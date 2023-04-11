AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified by high court for contempt

The full court bench of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Tuesday disqualified Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas from being a member of the legislative assembly for contempt.

After today’s verdict, Ilyas has ceased to hold the office of the AJK prime minister and the legislative assembly will have to elect a new premier.

On Monday, the superior courts of AJK had separately served notices Ilyas to explain his position with regard to his “derogatory remarks about the superior judiciary in his speeches at public meetings”.

The notices, served through his principal secretary, asked Ilyas to separately appear before the high court and the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

At a function in Islamabad over the weekend, Ilyas had indirectly blamed the judiciary for affecting the functioning of his government and interfering in the domain of the executive through the grant of stay orders.

He had particularly referred to a $15 million Saudi-funded education sector project, saying it had been in a limbo because the court had issued a stay order on it. Similarly, he had also taken strong exception to the “de-sealing by the courts of tobacco factories involved in tax evasion to the tune of billions of rupees”.

On Tuesday, Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed read out the judgement of the AJK High Court full bench, sentencing the AJK premier till the rising of the court.

After the verdict was announced, Ilyas — who was supposed to appear before the AJK apex court — drove straight to the Prime Minister’s House along with members of the cabinet.

Commenting on the development, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that whether it was the prime minister of Pakistan or AJK, respecting the decision of the courts was necessary.

“This country cannot be run by destroying the judicial system,” he said, urging Ilyas to apologise and expressing the hope that he would be given relief by the SC. Fawad further stated that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should learn a lesson from the court’s decision.

Notices issued

Producing the clipping of the premier’s speech in its order, the AJK court said that the matter was discussed in a meeting of the judges’ council “in view of its seriousness” and it was unanimously decided “it could not be overlooked because the dignity and authority of the courts was on stake and nobody could be allowed to undermine it”.

“However, […] before issuing contempt notice we are intended to ask the prime minister to appear in person and explain his position on the referred news,” it added.

The high court order had almost identical observations.

“Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas has directly threatened the superior judiciary and the language of his speech at a public meeting is highly derogatory, improper and indecently worded,” the order said.

Not only the latest statement, but his “previous track record from several months is [also] objectionable, unbecoming and improper,” it added.

The order said the judges’ council of the high court had unanimously decided not to leave the matter unattended “simply by shutting [its] eye from contemptuous and derogatory statement of the person who is at the helm of affairs.”

“By showing magnanimity and judicial restraint, we have opted, in the beginning of the proceedings, to serve a notice on the prime minister to personally appear before the full court to explain his position.”