Today's Paper | April 26, 2023

Balochistan fishermen warned of rough weather

Saleem Shahid Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 10:08am

QUETTA: Fishermen in Balochistan have been asked to not go into the deep sea during the next two days in view of the forecast for rough weather conditions.

The Joint Maritime Inform­ation and Coord­in­ation Centre has issued a high alert about the possibility of high waves in Balochistan waters which could hit the coastline of Gwadar district.

The alerts, based on open-source weather data, said the prevailing weather and sea conditions along the coastal areas of Khor Kalmat, Pasni, Gwadar and Jiwani from April 25 to 26 are not suitable for small boats.

A wind speed of 25 knots with gusts of three to 40 knots was expected along the coastline of Gwadar and other towns.

In view of the forecast, Balochistan’s fisheries department has issued an alert for fishermen in the Makran coastal area to not venture into the deep sea, Director Gene­ral Fisheries Saifullah Khetran said.

The Met Office has also issued a forecast of partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province with chances of light rain and gusty winds in Kech, Washuk, Awaran, Sohrab, Gwadar and adjoining areas.

On Tuesday, the Met Office recorded temperatures between 38 and 22 degrees Celsius in Balochistan, predicting a rise in the coming days, accor­ding to APP.

A spokesperson said the weather was likely to remain hot and dry during the next four to five days in most parts of the province, including

Que­­tta. There is also a cha­n­­ce of rainfall over the weekend which would drop the temperature.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2023

