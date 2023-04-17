DAWN.COM Logo

Pasni fish jetty awaits restoration

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published April 17, 2023 Updated April 17, 2023 11:01am

QUETTA: Despite a grant from Japan, the Pasni fish harbour, which has been filled with sand and mud, could not be restored even after 15 years, rendering thousands of fishermen jobless.

Officials said the fish harbour jetty, built in the 1980s with the support of the German government at a cost of Rs560 million, has been in a derelict state for more than a decade.

Pasni, a coastal area where fishing was an integral part of the local economy, has been grappling with the consequences of the harbour’s closure. Locals say that the area’s economy has been badly affected and was almost on the brink of a complete collapse.

During the PPP’s government from 2008 to 13, the Japanese government released a sum of Rs800m for the harbour’s restoration. But despite the lapse of 15 years, it still awaits restoration.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2023

