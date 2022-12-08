Fisherman killed after ‘coastguards shoot at trawler’

GWADAR: A fisherman from Sindh was killed and another injured when the coastguards allegedly shot at a trawler fishing illegally in Balochistan’s waters near Pasni town of Makran’s coastal strip.

A senior police officer of the Pasni police station said on Wednesday the incident took place on Tuesday when a trawler coming from Karachi entered Balochistan’s waters and was found fishing some 21 nautical miles (around 39 kilometres) from Pasni.

The officer said the coastguards allegedly opened fire on the trawler, killing the fisherman identified as Muhammad Ibrahim, and injuring another named Zainullah.

Twenty-two fishermen were on board the trawler. Coastguard officials confirmed the incident.

