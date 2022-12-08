DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 08, 2022

Fisherman killed after ‘coastguards shoot at trawler’

Behram Baloch Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 09:13am

GWADAR: A fisherman from Sindh was killed and another injured when the coastguards allegedly shot at a trawler fishing illegally in Balochistan’s waters near Pasni town of Makran’s coastal strip.

A senior police officer of the Pasni police station said on Wednesday the incident took place on Tuesday when a trawler coming from Karachi entered Balochistan’s waters and was found fishing some 21 nautical miles (around 39 kilometres) from Pasni.

The officer said the coastguards allegedly opened fire on the trawler, killing the fisherman identified as Muhammad Ibrahim, and injuring another named Zainullah.

Twenty-two fishermen were on board the trawler. Coastguard officials confirmed the incident.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Worsening hunger
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Worsening hunger

THAT the dollar liquidity crunch has started hurting the import of essential items such as vegetables and raw...
Bannu beheading
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Bannu beheading

The state must take up the cudgels and neutralise barbarism before it spreads.
Smog misery
08 Dec, 2022

Smog misery

IF 2022 has taught us anything, it is that generations of reckless disregard for Mother Nature has accrued very ...
Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...