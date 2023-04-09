Rangers, police arrest 2 TTP men for ‘extortion, targeted killings’ in Karachi

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and involved in an extortion racket and targeted killings in Karachi.

A press release said that a joint operation was conducted with Karachi police, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects “belonging to the TTP” who were allegedly involved in extortion and targeted killings in the city’s Saddar, Manghopir and Banaras areas.

The statement said a trader had submitted a complaint that he was receiving calls demanding extortion money from different Afghan and Pakistani phone numbers.

It said that the suspects, identified as Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Kamal Khan, were involved in extortion and targeted killings at the directives of TTP “terrorist officer” Khan alias Arshad residing in Afghanistan.

The suspects’ gang used to share the numbers of local traders in Karachi with Khan alias Arshad and used to receive the extortion money before sending it to the neighbouring country. It said that they would “kill or injure” those who refused to pay the extortion money.

“According to initial investigations, the suspects have confessed to sharing the numbers of five local traders, sending extortion slips and killing two traders for refusing to hand over the extortion money,” the statement said, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects’ accomplices.

The statement further said that the two suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigations.