DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2023

Rangers, police arrest 2 TTP men for ‘extortion, targeted killings’ in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published April 9, 2023 Updated April 9, 2023 04:06pm
<p>— Photo courtesy: Sindh Rangers</p>

— Photo courtesy: Sindh Rangers

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and involved in an extortion racket and targeted killings in Karachi.

A press release said that a joint operation was conducted with Karachi police, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects “belonging to the TTP” who were allegedly involved in extortion and targeted killings in the city’s Saddar, Manghopir and Banaras areas.

The statement said a trader had submitted a complaint that he was receiving calls demanding extortion money from different Afghan and Pakistani phone numbers.

It said that the suspects, identified as Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Kamal Khan, were involved in extortion and targeted killings at the directives of TTP “terrorist officer” Khan alias Arshad residing in Afghanistan.

The suspects’ gang used to share the numbers of local traders in Karachi with Khan alias Arshad and used to receive the extortion money before sending it to the neighbouring country. It said that they would “kill or injure” those who refused to pay the extortion money.

“According to initial investigations, the suspects have confessed to sharing the numbers of five local traders, sending extortion slips and killing two traders for refusing to hand over the extortion money,” the statement said, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects’ accomplices.

The statement further said that the two suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigations.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.
Grim outlook
09 Apr, 2023

Grim outlook

WITH the economy struggling to survive one of the worst crises in the nation’s history, it is no surprise that ...
‘Fact-checking’ democracy
09 Apr, 2023

‘Fact-checking’ democracy

THE Indian government has announced a rule that should worry online platforms purveying news and views in particular...
Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.
Chinese diplomacy
08 Apr, 2023

Chinese diplomacy

THE post-World War II global order has been dominated by the US, and to a lesser extent its European allies. It is...