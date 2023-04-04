Lahore ATC extends Imran’s interim bail in three cases to April 13

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday extended interim bail to PTI chief Imran Khan until April 13 in three cases filed in the Punjab capital relating to the clashes that took place between PTI supporters and the police outside the PTI chief’s Zaman Park residence in March.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the orders, extending the bail of the former premier in multiple cases, after Imran appeared before the court in a personal capacity. A video posted by the PTI showed Imran arriving to court with black headgear as his security detail held up protective shields.

In the last hearing, presiding judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar had directed the PTI chief to ensure his appearance at each subsequent hearing and also join the police investigation into the cases.

Racecourse Police registered the cases against the former prime minister and other PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence. Besides Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, offences under various sections of Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIRs.

The hearing

At the beginning of today’s hearing, the judge highlighted that Imran had not yet submitted his surety bonds. In response, Imran’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar stated that the former prime minister was facing threats to his life.

The judge then inquired whether Imran would appear in court or not, emphasising that relief could be granted to anyone who makes an appearance in court.

As a result, the court directed Imran’s counsel to produce his client by 11am.

During the hearing, the leader of the joint investigation team investigating the alleged assassination threats against the PTI chief arrived in court and stated that the party leader had not become a part of the investigation.

The caretaker government of Punjab had on March 22 decided to form a committee led by SSP Imran Kishwar to conduct an inquiry into claims of the ex-prime minister that a conspiracy has been hatched to assassinate him. The announcement regarding the inquiry commission was made by interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to conduct and finalise the probe into FIRs registered in Lahore.

The court then directed Imran’s counsel to submit a written statement from him and summoned the head of the JIT to appear in the next hearing.

The judge also directed the JIT to complete the probe at the earliest.

Subsequently, the court’s orders were met as the PTI chief made an appearance in court a couple of hours later, which resulted in the judge granting him an extension until April 13.

The counsel representing Imran conveyed to the court that his client had become a part of the ongoing investigation.

On March 25, Imran had also approached the Lahore High Court for the provision of security that he, as an ex-premier, was entitled to.

In a petition filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique, the PTI chief had said sufficient security had not been deployed at his Zaman Park residence.

He had claimed that due to security lapses because of the inefficiency of police authorities, he had to make private security arrangements to safeguard his life, even though it was the constitutional obligation of the government.

The plea had argued that the respondents, despite a court order, had deprived the petitioner and his party of security due to political grudges. Therefore, it said, the lives of the petitioner and his party members are in danger.

The petition asked the court to order the respondents to immediately provide foolproof security to the petitioner and beef it up with all allied facilities, round the clock, so that his life may be safeguarded, as the same has been guaranteed through Article 9 of the Constitution.

The clashes that erupted outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence were the result of a police operation to enforce an arrest warrant issued by a court in the capital in the Toshakhana case. Imran had repeatedly failed to attend case hearings, leading to the warrant being issued.

When the Islamabad police, accompanied by their counterparts from Punjab, arrived at his residence to execute the warrant, they faced resistance from a group of PTI workers who had gathered outside.

The workers prevented the police from proceeding, resulting in a confrontation between the two sides. As a result, cases were registered against those who obstructed the police from executing the court orders.