Alvi offers mediation to bring down political heat, again

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: Amid high political uncertainty, President Arif Alvi on Tuesday made a renewed offer to mediate among warring political forces.

As the police surrounded PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Lahore residence for a fresh advance to arrest him, the president urged his own party, the PTI, to initiate talks with other parties.

According to an official press release issued by the Presidency, President Alvi made these remarks during a meeting with the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors delegation.

“I have been playing a role to reduce differences and promote reconciliation among the political parties. I am willing to meet any person or political party for the sake of the country,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Later in a tweet on Tuesday, the president expressed concerns over unrest as the police attempted to arrest Mr Khan, leading to countrywide violent protests by party workers.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s events. Unhealthy revenge politics. Poor priorities of [the] government of a country that should focus on [the] economic misery of the people. Are we destroying [the] political landscape,” he said in the tweet.

“[I] am concerned about [the] safety & dignity of Imran Khan like that of all politicians.”

President Alvi had in the past tried to mediate between the ruling PDM coalition and the PTI.

He also convened several meetings that remained futile as both sides refused to cut the acrimony.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2023

