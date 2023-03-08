School canteens in Sindh barred from selling fizzy drinks in glass bottles

KARACHI: The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS) has ordered that fizzy drinks in glass bottles be banned at private school canteens.

The order follows the unfortunate and heartbreaking incident in which a class five student at a private school lost his life due to the explosion of a glass bottle filled with Limca Soda. The soft drink was sold in the school canteen.

Therefore, the Directorate has issued an order in the form of a notification to all principals and administrators of all privately managed schools to ensure that no soda drinks be allowed at their canteens.

Only soft drinks and soda beverages in plastic bottles and tin cans can be sold in schools from now onwards.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023