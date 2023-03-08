DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2023

Caretaker govt to take up financial crunch with centre

Bureau Report Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 06:45am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has decided to approach the centre for payment of net hydel profit arrears and share in the 7th National Finance Commission Award.

A statement issued here on Tuesday said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan chaired a meeting to review the province’s economic situation.

Adviser to the chief minister for finance Himayatullah Khan, chief secretary Imdadullah Bosal, additional chief secretary Ikramullah Khan, principal secretary to chief minister Amjad Ali Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The forum was briefed about the province’s financial issues related to the federation, including its share in the National Finance Commission Award, net hydel profit arrears, food security, oil and gas royalty, issues regarding water resources and other related matters.

The forum discussed the prevailing economic situation in the province and decided to take up the issues with the federal government effectively.

The finance department officials presented various recommendations to be taken up with the federal government, including an immediate revision of the share of KP in the 7th NFC Award in the context of the merger of the erstwhile Fata with the province and adding the population of 2017 census to the 7th NFC formula, strict implementation of Article 151 of the Constitution by all the federating units so that no unit should take any arbitrary legislative or executive action restricting fair trade and interprovincial movement of goods, especially wheat, immediate rehabilitation of Chashma Right Bank Canal and Gomal Zam Dam command area and construction/completion of Tank Zam Pezo Dam, Baran Dam and Kurram Tangi Dam.

It was decided that all the financial issues of the province related to federation would be taken up with the incumbent federal government in writing.

The caretaker chief minister directed the quarters concerned to prepare proper cases of aforementioned issues for presentation in the Council of Common Interests and other relevant forums.

Mr Azam said that he had already taken up these issues with the prime minister. He added that the caretaker set-up would go all out to steer the province out of the current difficult situation. “There would be no compromise on the legitimate rights of the province,” he made clear.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...
Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...